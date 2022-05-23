35-year-old man shot and killed late Thursday night

Christian "St. Louis" Gardner was shot in the 1400 block of North Yates Street in Denver.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man in west Denver Thursday night.

Denver police said 35-year-old Christian "St. Louis" Gardner was shot in the 1400 block of North Yates Street at around 10:40 p.m. Gardner was rushed to a hospital, but ended up succumbing to his injuries.

Police have not released possible suspect information and have turned to the community to help find Gardner's killer.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers for information that leads to who shot Gardner.

Denver has had 39 homicides so far in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

>Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE