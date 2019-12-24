MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A 28-year-old woman has died the morning of Christmas Eve as authorities investigate a homicide that was reported in Grand Junction.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 2900 block of Sandra Avenue near 29th Road just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies arrived at the scene and began CPR on the victim. The female victim was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said 33-year-old Aaron Carpenter, of Grand Junction, was arrested for first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Sheriff officials determined the incident to be isolated. An investigation remains ongoing.

