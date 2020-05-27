Weld County man wanted for assault, arrested in El Paso County

Christopher Vecchiarelli was released from the Weld County jail before his sentence was finished due to COVID-19 concerns.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man accused of assaulting a woman in Windsor on May 13 has been arrested in Colorado Springs.

Christopher A. Vecchiarelli, 36, was convicted in January of DUI and child abuse for driving a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol with a child who wasn't wearing a helmet, according to the District Attorney's Office in Weld County.

He was sentenced on Feb. 20 to 60 days in jail, followed by 305 days of work release.

The public defender's office filed an emergency defense motion for stay of execution for Vecchiarelli's remaining sentence due to the closure of his work release facility amid COVID-19 concerns, according to the court documents.

The DA's office filed an objection to the motion that said Vecchiarelli, "presents a high degree of risk not only to the community, but to his very family with the behaviors he continues to exhibit, evidencing a failure to internalize the lessons he should (have) learned at this point."

Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke (19th Judicial District) released the following statement:

“From the beginning of this pandemic, we’ve said that public safety and victim safety will remain at the top of our priority list. It’s extremely frustrating to see that convicted criminals are being released back into our community, just to immediately re-offend, putting our community at risk. There ought to be COVID related policies that put public safety first. Not only is this reversing the hard work of law enforcement and prosecutors, but it’s a complete slap in the face and extremely disheartening to victims and their families who have already suffered a great deal emotionally and mentally.”

Windsor Police said Vecchiarelli was a suspect in an assault case that happened on May 13.

Police said the victim of the assault reported it to them on May 15.

Vecchiarelli was arrested in Colorado Springs on May 25.

Vechhiarelli is being held in the El Paso County jail without bond.