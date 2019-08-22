ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Pillars at an Aurora church that contained the names and ashes of people who had passed away were found smashed earlier this month, according to a Facebook post from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 7 at the Smoky Hill Baptist Church at 19315 E. Smoky Hill Road in Aurora. That's near East Smoky Hill Road and South Tower Road.

Bobby Brown, the chairman of the church's board of trustees, said the memorial has stood in front of the church for more than a decade.

"These bricks had inscriptions of those that had passed or those that someone wants to remember and put in the memorial here," Brown said.

Brown said one of the two pillars at the entrance of the memorial held the ashes of three people, but he said he wasn't aware they were there.

"It wasn't common knowledge that there were any ashes inside the columns," he said.

RELATED: Brick memorial pillars found smashed at Aurora church

Brown said the ashes were tucked inside plastic urns. While the urns were damaged, the plastic bags the ashes were placed in were unharmed, according to Brown. He said they have temporarily been moved to storage until a new memorial can be built.

The church is working with its insurance so it can get contractors to start the rebuilding process, Brown said. Once the new memorial is finished, there will be a ceremony to return to the ashes.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who saw an unknown vehicle "drive into [the] tall brick memorial" at the church to contact them.

Tipsters are asked to call the investigator at 720-874-3813 or via email at tyoung@arapahoegov.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS