Crime

Woman sentenced to probation after vandalism at well-known Denver church

Madeline Cramer had been charged with a hate crime related to the graffiti at the Cathedral Basilica of Immaculate Conception in Denver.

DENVER — A woman who was charged with a hate crime after spray-painting graffiti on a well-known Denver church last October pleaded guilty on Monday, according to court records.

Madeline Cramer fled to Oregon after an arrest warrant was issued for her, the Denver District Attorney's Office said earlier. She returned to Denver and turned herself into law enforcement in February of this year.

Prosecutors charged Cramer with one count of criminal mischief and one count of committing a bias-motivated crime.

On Monday, Cramer pleaded guilty to a single charge of harassment - ethnic intimidation, court records show. She was immediately sentenced to two years of probation.

Credit: Denver District Attorney's Office
Madeline Cramer

The DA's office said Cramer is accused of causing about $10,000 in damage to the Cathedral Basilica of Immaculate Conception at East Colfax Avenue and Logan Street, with messages described in the release as having an "anti-Christian bias."

An arrest affidavit says the graffiti included messages including "Satan lives here" and "white supremacists," as well as an upside-down cross and sexually explicit language.

Father Samuel Morehead described it as "some of the worst graffiti the staff have seen in decades."

