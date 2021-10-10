Police looking for suspect who caused 'significant damage' to Cathedral Basilica

Police said officers are looking for Madeline Ann Cramer, 26, in connection to significant damage caused to Cathedral Basilica on Oct. 10.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department said officers are trying to locate a suspect wanted for vandalizing a church.

Around 7 a.m. on Oct. 10, police said, 26-year-old Madeline Ann Cramer caused significant damage to the Cathedral Basilica at 1535 North Logan Street.

According to Father Samuel Morehead, the cathedral at Colfax Avenue and Logan Street was tagged with "some of the worst graffiti the staff have seen in decades."

The graffiti included swastikas and the messages "Satan lives here" and "white supremacists."

"Being downtown near the state capitol building on Colfax, we always expect a little bit of graffiti every now and then," Morehead said. "That's okay. I mean, we don't like it, but we're used to it. But this was a whole different sort of a thing."

Cramer's whereabouts are currently unknown, and police said anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

