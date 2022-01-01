City shuts down LoDo bar after deadly shooting

Two people were killed and two others were injured in the shooting at The Cabin Tap House early Saturday.

DENVER — The City and County of Denver has shut down The Cabin Tap House after four people were shot there early Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Department of Excise and Licenses, the bar's liquor license has been suspended and it is prohibited from continuing to operate.

"The disruptive and illegal activities associated with the licensed establishment have created an unsafe and hazardous condition and the continued operation of the establishment in this manner would be a danger to the public health, welfare, and safety of the community," the order says. "The Director finds that probable cause exists for revocation or suspension of the license."

After a hearing, the director of Excise and Licenses will determine whether the temporary suspension will become permanent.

The Denver Police Department said officers were called to the bar at 19th and Blake streets at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday after three men and a woman were shot inside the business. One of the men and the woman died, and the other two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances of the shooting or any suspects.

The Cabin is owned by the same person who owns nearby Beta Nightclub, according to an Excise and Licenses spokesperson. Last month, a hearing officer recommended Beta's licenses be revoked after police uncovered regular fights, alcohol consumption after hours and unlicensed security guards working at that club. Unlike The Cabin, Beta is allowed to stay open until a final decision is made.

