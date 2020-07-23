3 people shot near Civic Center Park in downtown Denver

Police are still looking for a suspect.

DENVER, Colorado — Three people were injured in a shooting near Civic Center Park in downtown Denver on Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Broadway, near Broadway and 14th Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Police said the shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Two men were found with gunshot wounds and brought to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. A third victim, who was also shot in the same area, arrived at the hospital separately, police said.

One of those victims has died, DPD said.

We do not know how badly the victims were injured.

Police said they are trying to identify and find the suspect or suspects.

Alert: Officers are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Broadway with three victims; conditions unknown. Officers are attempting to identify and locate the suspect. Updates posted as available. pic.twitter.com/IIt8rfpeXC — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 23, 2020

This is breaking story and will be updated as we learn more.