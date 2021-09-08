Classic car, 500 rounds of ammunition stolen from Weld County home

A blue 1967 Plymouth Valiant was taken early Sunday morning during a burglary when the homeowners were out of town.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A classic car and 500 rounds of ammunition were stolen during a burglary at a home near Brighton in Weld County over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 10400 block of Weld County Road 6.

Neighbors called 911 after they noticed a flatbed truck parked on the property and lights on in a detached garage. The neighbors thought it was suspicious because they knew the homeowners were out of town.

They drove onto the property and looked into the garage when they saw two men attempting to steal two 1960s Chevrolet Corvettes, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

When the men noticed the neighbors, they got into the flatbed truck and left the area, the sheriff's office said.

The neighbors tried to follow them but lost sight of them near Weld County Road 2 and U.S. 85.

Although the suspects were unable to steal the Corvettes, the homeowners discovered upon their return that their son’s 1967 Plymouth Valiant was missing.

Deputies are asking residents to keep their eyes open for the vehicle, which is blue with matching blue wheels.

In addition to the Valiant and other high-dollar items, the suspects stole 500 rounds of .308 ammunition.

Due to the large amount of ammunition stolen, deputies are discouraging anyone from confronting the suspects.

Anyone with any information about the stolen vehicle or the burglary is asked to call Deputy Castillo at 970-400-4547.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.

