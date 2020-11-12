Former Clear Creek County employee pleads guilty to stealing more than $200,000 from nonprofit

Candace Morehouse was accused of writing more than 150 checks for her own personal use over a period of eight years.

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — A former Clear Creek County employee pleaded guilty to theft for stealing more than $200,000 from a nonprofit in the county, according to the Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office (DA).

Candace Morehouse, 71, of Georgetown admitted to stealing $215,453.35 that was supposed to go to The Resource Center, the DA said. According to the county website, it's a nonprofit organization that houses several agencies that provide coordination of needed services to county residents.

The DA said Morehouse volunteered to do finances for The Resource Center and wrote more than 150 checks for herself and family members between 2010 and 2018.

Morehouse was taken into custody on March 20.

She had been an employee of the Clear Creek County for more than 20 years before resigning when the investigation began.

Morehouse will be sentenced on Jan. 11 and faces up to six years in prison.