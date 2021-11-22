Clear Creek teacher charged with sexual exploitation of child, animal abuse

The accusations against Justin Manter, 25, did not involved any Clear Creek students, the school district said.

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Clear Creek School District (CCSD) teacher was arrested on charges including child exploitation, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Justin Paul Manter, 25, of Lakewood was arrested Wednesday and had the following charges filed against him Thursday, the district attorney's office said:

Five counts of sexual exploitation of a child

Cruelty to animals

Manter had taught social studies at Clear Creek Middle School from the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year until he was placed on administrative leave in March of 2021, according to a letter from CCSD Superintendent Karen Quanbeck and Principal Christopher Gould. He is no longer an employee of the school district, the letter said.

CCSD also said it cooperated with Lakewood Police Department after learning about the investigation, and that the allegations Manter faces do not involve any students in the school district.

Manter is scheduled appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 14.

"Our first concern is always the students. Again, we have no evidence that students experienced anything less than professional behavior and interactions from Mr. Manter," the letter reads. "However, this new information may cause students to be impacted emotionally."

Any students struggling with the information is encouraged to reach out to CCSD's counseling staff.

