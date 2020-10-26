Closing arguments for man accused of murdering Adams County deputy Monday

Dreion Dearing is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of Deputy Heath Gumm in January 2018.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Closing arguments in the first-degree murder trial for the man accused of shooting and killing Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm are set to take place Monday at 1 p.m.

Dreion Dearing, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in Gumm’s death, which happened the night of Jan. 24, 2018. Dearing was initially scheduled to stand trial earlier this year, but a judge declared a mistrial in part due to the coronavirus pandemic. The proceeding was subsequently rescheduled.

> Video above: A tribute to Deputy Gumm.

Dozens of witnesses appeared in court over the course of the trial, now in its fifth week. Dearing chose not to testify.

Throughout the trial, jurors have heard conflicting arguments from 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young and Dearing’s public defenders about what exactly happened that night nearly two years ago.

The main points of discussion are centered around the events that brought Dearing to the area that night, who fired their weapon first and whether Dearing was acting in self-defense when he fired his gun seven times.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood southeast of Washington Street and East 88th Avenue. Young said it began with a burglary call just before 6:58 p.m., when Dearing showed up at a former teacher’s apartment who had allegedly sexually assaulted his cousin.

Prosecutors said that Dearing showed up at the apartment of Peter Aquino to confront him.

Aquino and others who were at the apartment that night served as witnesses in the trial. They claimed that Dearing’s cousin, a minor at the time, and Aquino’s girlfriend at the time, got into a fight earlier that day in a parking lot near Aquino's apartment.

Aquino claimed later that night, after the two fought, Dearing showed up at his apartment and punched and stole his and his friends' phones and wallets. Evidence showed that car keys that belonged to Dearing’s car were dropped in the apartment after the incident.

Prosecutors said that Dearing ran from the apartment when police arrived, and then climbed onto a deck at a nearby house and fired at Gumm, who shot back after he fell to the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest. After that, Young said Dearing ran across the street and unloaded his gun near a van. That weapon – which prosecutors said was linked to the bullets that killed Gumm – had Dearing’s blood and fingerprints on it.

Public defenders and prosecutors argued over who shot first leading up to Gumm’s death. Defenders said that Dearing was not the initial aggressor, and that Gumm pointed his weapon and was in a combative stance before Dearing shot, claiming that Dearing was acting out of self-defense. Prosecutors said Dearing was lying in wait and that it was a choice for Dearing to fire back seven times

Police followed Dearing’s footprints through surrounding yards, picking up his lost hat along the way, before they traced him to a treehouse just 150 feet from where Gumm was shot, Young said.

Attorney Joe Archambault, the public defender, said what happened next indicated the Adams County Sheriff’s Office was not able to treat Dearing objectively during an investigation that involved the death of one of their own.

“Officers called him a 'sad sack of [expletive],' they had their guns drawn on him,” he said. “Deputies said 'give me a [expletive] excuse.'"

Sgt. Christopher Gruenberger, who was on the scene as an on-call detective the night of Jan. 24, 2018, served as a witness in the trial and said he followed foot prints in the snow to the tree house, where they then knocked the treehouse down and used a K9 to search it. They then pulled the man out of the tree house and arrested him.