Attorneys give final arguments Friday in trial of driver charged in fatal I-70 crash

Closing arguments are set to begin at 8 a.m. Friday and the jury is expected to begin deliberations mid-morning.

LAKEWOOD, Colo — After roughly two weeks of testimony attorneys from both sides will make their final arguments before a jury Friday morning in the trial for the man charged in a connection with a fiery 2019 crash on Interstate 70 that killed four men and injured 10 others.

During the final day of testimony on Thursday, truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos testified for hours and tearfully recounted for the first time publicly his version of what happened on April 25, 2019.

He said he lost his brakes on I-70 and had planned to stay on the shoulder until he could get to more flat area and slow the truck down.

"The decision I took was that I was going to continue on the shoulder, but there was another 18-wheeler that was parked there underneath the bridge," Aguilera-Mederos said.

He said he tried to use a space in between the truck and the car next to it on the left, and began swerving between cars "like a snake" because he was trying to avoid the vehicles.

"So the semi was here, so what I did was to hit the trailer, which is something that is bigger, so that the truck would slow in speed, but once I hit it, I was not able to control anything," he said.

Four people died instantly from the impact: Doyle Harrison, William Bailey, Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano and Stanley Politano. It is believed they all died from injuries sustained in the crash, not the resulting fire.

Aguilera-Mederos faces 41 charges, including vehicular homicide, assault and attempted assault, in connection with the crash and the jury is expected to begin their deliberations mid morning Friday following closing arguments which are set to begin at 8 a.m.

During his trial, prosecutors argued that Aguilera-Mederos had multiple chances to prevent the crash and did not take them. They also argued that he overexaggerated his experience regarding driving trucks in the mountains.

"It could have been prevented," said Deputy District Attorney Kayla Wildeman. She said Aguilera-Mederos could have used one of four runaway truck ramps that he drove past, or could have run the semi into grassy fields or the median to slow it down. She said he also had an earlier opportunity when he stopped on Berthoud Pass and his brakes were smoking, but he chose to continue driving.

