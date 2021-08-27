Photo of truck released in connection with attempted homicide

A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times near the Club Valencia Condominiums on South Parker Road, deputies said.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators are looking for a pickup truck in connection with a shooting that left a 39-year-old man injured.

Around 1:30 p.m Thursday, deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) responded to a report of shots fired at the Club Valencia Condominiums located at 1306 S Parker Rd.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting, but ACSO said in a tweet that the victim was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies are now asking for helping finding a vehicle and its occupants as part of their investigation.

The vehicle is described as a red Ford F-150 pickup truck that was towing a trailer containing lawn care equipment.

The driver was wearing a green camouflage boonie hat (similar to a bucket hat), black t-shirt, and black pants, according to ACSO.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

