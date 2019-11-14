COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A grand jury has decided that Colorado Springs Police officers were justified in their use of force in the Aug. 3 fatal shooting of 19-year-old De’Von Bailey.

Bailey was shot and killed during an encounter with officers shortly after they were dispatched to a report of a personal robbery.

According to an initial news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, just after 7 p.m. that night, officers responded to a personal robbery in the 2400 block of East Fountain Boulevard. The victim identified two suspects to officers, the release says. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, officers contacted the suspects, and during the encounter, one of them reached for a firearm.

Police body camera footage shows Bailey running away from two officers as he and another man are about to be searched. Bailey was shot in the back and elbow. Officers said they found a gun in Bailey's pants.

Following the video's release, the Bailey family's attorney, Darold W. Killmer, said the video showed Bailey was "trying to flee from police" and "did not have a weapon in his hand, and did not show a weapon when he was shot in the back multiple times and killed."

"Police argue they shot him because he was going for [a] gun," Killmer said, adding that the video showed he was trying to get away.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski released a statement shortly after the grand jury's decision was announced saying, "We believe in open communication and partnership with our residents, and we fully acknowledge that there has been confusion and frustration surrounding this incident; especially the limited amount of information that could be released to the public."

This story will be updated.

