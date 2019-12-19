DENVER — The Greeley Police Department (GPD) discovered 4,421 grams of cocaine hidden inside the engine manifold of a vehicle recently, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

GPD said the drugs came directly from Mexico into Greeley. Officers also seized $224,680 in cash that was hidden in a vehicle traveling to Mexico, the post says.

“These are pictures of our hard-working drug investigators actively getting these drugs off our streets," the post reads. "Good work by everyone involved!"

Greeley Police Department

