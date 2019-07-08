CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo. — Residents in Cheyenne County on Wednesday morning were told there was a Code Red situation in town and to stay indoors until further notice.

Some residents received Code Red phone calls while others saw the update on the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

But several hours went by with no updates from the Sheriff's Office, and residents took to Facebook with questions and concerns.

About 10 hours after the incident started the Sheriff's Office posted an update on Facebook:

"We are currently working on an active incident. We are working to ensure the safety of everyone involved. We can confirm no (fatalities) associated with this incident at this time. We will provide more information when available Thank you."

Shortly after, the Sheriff's Office asked residents to continue to shelter in place and explained that the incident started when someone shot through a neighbor's home around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. When the Sheriff's Office investigated two hours later, the suspect fired another shot.

People within a mile of the scene were being told Wednesday evening to continue to stay indoors as multiple agencies from across the area work to bring the standoff to a peaceful end.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS