LITTLETON, Colo. — Almost 50 years ago, 15-year-old Marilee Burt was headed home from junior high school in Littleton. On Feb. 27, 1970, her nude body was found in Deer Creek Canyon. Burt had been brutally murdered.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is now asking the question that's been plaguing investigators for almost five decades: Who killed Marilee Burt? They're hoping you might be able to help.

After a basketball game at Goddard Middle High School in Littleton on Feb. 26, 1970, Burt was still in her green cheerleading uniform and walking home. She took a route that included Berry Drive, Bowles Avenue and Middlefield Road.

She never made it home.

According to Crime Stoppers, Burt's older brother was driving home from high school at the time and saw a girl in ponytails walking down Middlefield Road. He didn't realize it was his sister because she didn't usually wear ponytails and never faced him.

Burt and her mother had also gotten mixed up regarding how she was supposed to get home from the game that day, meaning her brother wouldn't be on the lookout for her, Crime Stoppers said.

Her brother told investigators he drove by a man who was walking in the opposite direction and, as he looked in his rear-view mirror, he remembered the man talking to the girl, according to Crime Stoppers.

That would be the last time anyone saw Marilee Burt alive.

Crime Stoppers said her family entered into a frantic search for her not long after that and asked for the help of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. Road workers found the teen's body the next day.

Investigators were able to find DNA on her body but haven't found a single match in local or federal databases. The Sheriff's Office continues to look into this case.

If you have any information that may help them, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers as soon as possible at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

