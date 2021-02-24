Man arrested in Nebraska suspected in 1981 Cherry Hills Village cold case

Sylvia Quayle, 35, was found dead inside her Cherry Hills Village home in August 1981.

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A man arrested earlier this month in Nebraska is suspected in the 1981 murder of a woman in Cherry Hills Village and is expected to be returned to Colorado to face charges, 9Wants to Know has confirmed.

The Cherry Hills Village Police Department requested an arrest warrant for a man identified as David Dwayne Anderson, 62, for a killing that occurred Aug. 4, 1981, according to court records.

Sylvia Quayle, 35, was killed either late the evening of Aug 3, 1981, or early the next morning in Cherry Hills Village. The warrant does not list the victim's name, but her long-unsolved murder has been featured on Colorado's cold case web page and hers is the only unsolved murder in Cherry Hills from that date.

Cherry Hills Village police officials declined to comment Wednesday.

According to online court records, Anderson waived extradition. He appeared in court in Dawson County, located in west-central Nebraska, Wednesday morning. Police arrested him Feb. 10 near Cozad, a town of about 3,800 people in west-central Nebraska.

Records show his most recent address is in North Platte, about 45 miles from Cozad.

According to online court records, Anderson faces two counts of first-degree murder. One alleges Quayle was killed after deliberation; the other alleges she was killed in the commission of another felony.

Quayle was sexually assaulted, according to an autopsy report.

Quayle was found shot and stabbed inside her home in the 3800 block of Ogden Street, according to prior 9NEWS reporting. Family members found her body the morning of Aug. 4, 1981.

Quayle's killing was thought to have been solved once before.

In 1983, drifter Ottis Elwood Toole confessed to killing Quayle and was formally charged with first-degree murder. Toole -- who along with companion Henry Lee Lucas confessed to scores of killings -- recalled for Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials details of the crime, describing trees and hedges around Quayle's home.

However, authorities came to question numerous confessions Toole made, and many cases were eventually dropped.

Then-Arapahoe County District Attorney Bob Gallagher dropped the charges in 1993 after testing showed that Toole's DNA did not match genetic material believed to have been left at the scene by the killer.

CBI records show Anderson was arrested multiple times between 1976 and 1988 and has spent time in prison in Colorado. His first arrest occurred Feb. 11, 1976, in Cherry Hills Village on an unspecified traffic charge, according to CBI records.

He was arrested twice on burglary charges in June 1981, once in Arvada and once in Arapahoe County. In October 1981, two months after Quayle's murder, Jefferson County sheriff's deputies arrested Anderson on a burglary charge, and records show he was sentenced to three years in state prison.

Other arrests on his record include two in 1982, once in Englewood on burglary charges, and once in Adams County on burglary and public orders crimes; once in 1984 in Logan County on burglary charges; two in 1985, once in Arapahoe County on a probation violation and failure to appear warrant and once in Federal Heights on a burglary charge; one in 1986 in Adams County on burglary and trespassing charges; and one in 1988 on escape charges.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

