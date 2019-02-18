AURORA, Colo. — In the early morning hours of Feb. 18, 2017, a local bartender was shot and killed near East Hampden Avenue and South Chambers Road in Aurora.

Kelly Acosta, who was 29 at the time of his death, was acting as a Good Samaritan attempting to intervene in an assault in the 4000 block of South Crystal Circle when he was shot, according to investigators.

The case remains unsolved, and the reward is up to $36,300.

Acosta's friends said that he was shot while trying to stop a man from beating a woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. To be eligible for the reward and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line.

Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Here are the organizations offering reward money:

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), is offering a reward for up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this homicide. This reward is being offered through a partnership with ATF and the Aurora Police Department under the Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC) initiative.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

The Aurora Police Department Reward fund is offering a reward of $7,000.

Memorial Fund (established by friends and family of the victim) is offering a reward of $17,300.

