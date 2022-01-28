WATCH LIVE: Police reveal identity of suspect in 4 cold case homicides

DPD said the name of the suspect in four different homicide cases dating back more than 40 years will be announced in a news conference.

DENVER — Representatives of the Denver Police Department (DPD) and the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) will reveal the identity of the suspect in four separate homicide cases dating back more than four decades Friday.

According to a release from DPD, officials will explain the details of the cases and how investigators solved them.

The release said members of two of the victims' families will also share details about their loved ones at the news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at DPD's crime laboratory on Cherokee Street.

Other law enforcement partners will also be present at the news conference, the release said.

