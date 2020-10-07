Suspect described as armed and dangerous sought after deadly Aurora shooting

Master Titus Uriah Martin, 20, is believed to be armed and could be a danger to the community, according to Aurora Police.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) has released the name of the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened on East Colfax Avenue early Sunday morning.

That man, Master Titus Uriah Martin, 20, is believed to be armed and a danger to the community, according to a news release distributed by APD on Friday afternoon. Despite these assertions, police did not release a description of Martin or his photo, saying it would compromise the investigation.

He is wanted for a shooting that was reported at 1:45 a.m. Sunday on East Colfax Avenue at North Beeler Street. Police have not said what motivated the shooting. The Adams County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the 31-year-old victim, or said if that person knew Martin.

Police have issued a warrant for Martin's arrest on first-degree murder charges.

“While the Aurora Police Department continues to work tirelessly to locate and safely apprehend Master Martin, we are also hopeful he will turn himself in,” APD wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information about Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.