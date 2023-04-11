Police ask for tips related to 2 hit-and-run crashes

In one instance a scooter rider was hurt. In the other, a driver went up on a sidewalk and hit a pedestrian, according to Denver Police.

DENVER — Denver Police are looking for the drivers involved in two recent hit-and-run crashes that left two people with serious injuries.

One crash happened just after midnight on Sunday, April 9 on eastbound East Colfax Avenue near North Broadway Street, according to a Crime Stoppers alert from Denver Police (DPD).

An unknown driver and vehicle hit a person who was operating a standup scooter in the roadway, DPD said. The vehicle involved may have heavy damage to the front and windshield, towards the driver's side.

At this time, the vehicle is only described as a mid-sized SUV, black in color, similar in style to a Nissan Murano. A photo of the vehicle is below.

The other crash happened two days earlier on April 7. Shortly before 1 p.m. on that day, the driver of a gray Ford Escape drove up onto the sidewalk near the intersections of North Perry Street and West 16th Avenue and hit a pedestrian. The victim was seriously hurt.

The driver fled the scene and the vehicle was later found abandoned in the 600 block of North Utica Street, according to DPD. Police shared the photo below of the actual vehicle involved in the crash.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

