AMBER Alert issued for 2 girls last seen in Denver with their parents

A third daughter was with them but later found abandoned, according to an alert from CBI.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two young girls who were last seen with their parents in Denver late Wednesday afternoon.

The missing girls are Sophia Jones, 7, and Bethany Jones, 8, according to an alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The agency issued the alert on behalf of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

It says the girls were last seen with their parents, 32-year-old Trisha Jones and 35-year-old Towon Jones. The alert says the couple fled on Oct. 26 with their three daughters but that the other daughter was found abandoned safely, but it did not say where.

An earlier alert said it's believed the three missing family members had spent the night in Raton, New Mexico. In an update, it was revealed they were seen in Denver around 2:22 p.m.

They're believed to be in a 2019 black Toyota 4Runner with Colorado license plate BVG I94 or a 2014 Green Toyota Sienna with Colorado license plate CGM O17.

DCSO said they have reason to believe the parents may be armed and that the children could be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DCSO at 303-660-7500 or 911.

AMBER ALERTS

“AMBER” stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response. The alert was created after the January 1996 kidnapping and murder of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman.

Certain criteria must be met before an AMBER Alert is issued

The abducted child must be 17 years old or younger.

The abducted child must be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death.

There must be enough descriptive information available to believe a broadcast will assist or aid in the recovery.

A local law enforcement agency or AMBER designee from another state must request the activation.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is responsible for issuing AMBER alerts.

> More information about AMBER Alerts can be found here.