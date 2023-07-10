Colorado appeals court orders new trial in Centennial murder due to judge's error

Lloyd Chavez died in May 2019. A suspect, Kenneth Gallegos, was entitled to have jurors consider his defense to felony murder, the Court of Appeals ruled.

DENVER — An Arapahoe County judge refused to issue a key jury instruction in a high-profile murder trial, which lowered the prosecution's burden of proof and prompted Colorado's second-highest court to overturn the defendant's conviction last month.

Lloyd Chavez IV, a student at Cherokee Trail High School, died in May 2019 after four teenagers attempted to rob him during a meetup to purchase vaping supplies. Demarea Mitchell was the one who fatally shot Chavez, but jurors also convicted Kenneth Alfonso Gallegos of felony murder.

Felony murder does not require that someone pull the trigger and cause another person's death. Instead, to be guilty of felony murder, someone need only participate in certain serious offenses, like robbery, in which a person happens to die.

