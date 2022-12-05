Man on parole for burglary arrested in 6 more burglaries in Jefferson County

Titus Emilyon, 38, was arrested Friday after three businesses were burglarized in Kittredge, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect who was arrested after three businesses were burglarized late Friday in Kittredge was also suspected in three more burglaries in early November, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Titus Emilyon, 38, was held on suspicion of:

6 counts of second-degree burglary

6 counts of third-degree burglary

Felony criminal mischief

Misdemeanor theft

Emilyon had a history of committing burglaries and was on probation for a Jefferson County burglary when he was arrested. He was sentenced to four years in prison on June 22, 2020, according to the state Department of Corrections records.

Three businesses between Hill Top Drive and the 25900 block of Highway 74 were burglarized between 11:17 and 11:27 p.m. Friday. The burglar got in by smashing glass doors and took cash registers, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies who responded to the burglaries were on the lookout for a suspect vehicle that was involved in another burglary spree in early November. They found the suspect vehicle, a 2008 silver Ford Escape, less than two miles west of the burglaries, parked along Highway 74.

Emilyon was in the driver's seat. He had broken glass on himself, and a discarded cash register was found a short distance away. Deputies took him into custody at 11:50 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

He also is suspected of three more burglaries that happened about 11:15 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 29000 block of Upper Bear Creek Road near Evergreen.

Emilyon had previously served prison time for convictions in 2006, 2009, 2013 and 2016, according to court records.

