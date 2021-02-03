Arrest made in 1982 killings of 2 women in Breckenridge

Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara Oberholtzer, 29, were both last seen on Jan. 6, 1982, south of Breckenridge.

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — An arrest has been made in the 1982 killing of two women who were last seen hitchhiking south of Breckenridge in January of that year, according to court records.

The records show that Alan Lee Phillips, 70, was arrested Feb. 24 on the following charges in two crimes committed on Jan. 6, 1982:

Kidnapping

Assault with a deadly weapon

Murder after deliberation

According to Park County Combined Court, the named victims in the case are Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara Oberholtzer, 29, who were both last seen on Jan. 6, 1982.

Schnee was last seen about 4:45 p.m. that day, according to the cold case database from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Her body was found about six months later on July 3, 1982, in rural Park County, about 20 miles south of Breckenridge, according to CBI. She appeared to have been shot in the back at the location where she was found, according to information from the database.

Oberholtzer, 29, was last seen at 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 6, 1982, and her body was found about 3 p.m. the following day near the summit of Hoosier Pass, about 20 feet off of the highway and down a snow embankment.

She had been shot in the chest, according to the cold case database.

Phillips was being held without bail in Park County and was due in court on Monday, March 8.

Although it was not yet known what led investigators to Phillips, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers helped fund the use of genetic genealogy in the case, according to a board member. The relatively new technology has helped bring closure in at least five cases over two years. The most recent case was the murder of Sylvia Quayle in Cherry Hills Village home.

Though genetic genealogy DNA samples from crime scenes are specially sequenced and then uploaded to public DNA databases for comparison with the hope of finding a possible relative of the suspect. From there, investigators work through family trees to eventually come up with the suspect's identity.

