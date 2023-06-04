Mother pleads for information to find who fatally shot her son

Jacob Brady was shot to death in Denver's Barnum West neighborhood in November 2021. The reward for tips in the case is $30,000.

DENVER — He was her firstborn child, her best friend, one of the loves of her life and the greatest loss of her life.

"I didn't lose Jake, he was taken," said Angie Gaskins.

It was November 26, 2021 – the day after Thanksgiving. Jacob Brady, 28, was found shot to death inside a house in the 4500 block of West 2nd Avenue in Denver's Barnum West neighborhood.

The fact that nobody has been arrested has made her son's death even harder on Gaskins. As a result of her family's fundraising efforts, the reward for information in the case is now $30,000. Gaskins said she prays the money will encourage someone to come forward.

"It's there for the taking," she said. "Just call the detectives, tell them what you know, tell them what you saw. Start your life over, go on a trip, I really don't care, but just do the right thing because I feel with all of my being that someone knows something. Jake deserves more than no answers. He deserves justice."

She said Jacob moved to Denver from his family's home in Louisiana just a few months before he was killed. It was his second time living here. The first time was in 2014, when he did some modeling before moving to Italy.

"He was smart, he was a good friend," Gaskins said. "He was loyal, very kind, he laughed a lot."

Gaskins said Jacob's death has been nothing short of devastating.

"It's hard to describe," she said. "I wake up and relive the nightmare every single day, it's in my mind."

Anyone with information on Brady's killing is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $30,000.

