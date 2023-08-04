Colorado Department of Higher Education reports massive data breach

Victims impacted by the breach may include higher education students between 2007-2020, high school students between 2004-2020 and more.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE) reported a massive data breach Friday impacting a large group of students and educators dating back to 2004.

CDHE said it became aware of the cybersecurity ransomware incident on June 19 that impacted network systems. The investigation is ongoing, but CDHE said it determine an unauthorized person or people accessed its systems between June 11 and June 19.

The investigation revealed that some records were accessed that include names, Social Security numbers, student identification numbers, and/or other education records.

CDHE released a list of people who may have been impacted and will notify individuals once its investigation is completed:

Attended a public institution of higher education in Colorado between 2007-2020

Attended a Colorado public high school between 2004-2020

Individuals with a Colorado K-12 public school educator license between 2010-2014

Participated in the Dependent Tuition Assistance Program from 2009-2013

Participated in Colorado Department of Education’s Adult Education Initiatives programs between 2013-2017

Obtained a GED between 2007-2011

CDHE said it is providing people who were impacted with complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services through Experian for two years. More information can be found on CDHE's website.

Anyone with questions can call CDHE's hotline at 833-301-1346 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

