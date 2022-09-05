Deputy who was shot last year uses vehicle to stop I-70 wrong-way driver

Lincoln County Deputy Michael Hutton had minor injuries after putting his patrol car between the wrong-way driver and other motorists.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colorado — A Lincoln County deputy who was shot three times last year while responding to a theft-in-progress had another close call Sunday night.

Deputy Michael Hutton had minor injuries after he used his patrol vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 70, a couple of miles east of Arriba.

"We appreciate the brave decision once again by Deputy Hutton to serve his community above and beyond," the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

According to the Sheriff's Office, numerous calls came in of a driver going west on eastbound I-70 on Sunday night. Hutton tried several times to get the driver's attention before he made the decision to put his vehicle between the driver and other motorists.

The wrong-way driver also had minor injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

It wasn't clear how far the driver – a 58-year-old woman – had been going the wrong way on I-70, but a Colorado State Patrol spokesman said the preliminary investigation showed she had suffered a medical episode. She wasn't issued a citation, though the investigation wasn't yet complete.

I-70 eastbound was closed for about an hour after the 9 p.m. crash and reopened about 10 p.m., the CSP spokesman said.

In May 2021, Hutton was shot three times while responding to a theft-in progress on Highway 40 near Hugo. A professional truck driver was awakened by noises in the area and spotted a man "actively" stealing from the back of a semi-trailer that had been forcefully opened.

Within seconds of getting out of his vehicle, Hutton came under fire and was hit multiple times.

"I had probably milliseconds to think, if that, and I knew I was about to get shot. I could see the gun," Hutton told 9NEWS last year. "I knew what he was doing. I knew what was going to happen. And then it happened."

Hutton was wearing a bulletproof vest, but the vest was not struck by any of the gunfire.

The man who deputies said shot Hutton was later found dead in a field from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

