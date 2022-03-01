Colorado doctor sentenced after pleading guilty to taking bribes

According to a plea agreement, Jeffrey Kestin conspired with pharmaceutical company employees to take about $344,000 in bribes and kickbacks.

DENVER — A Colorado doctor was sentenced to two years in federal prison after he took more than $340,000 in bribes from a pharmaceutical company in exchange for prescribing a powerful fentanyl spray, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver said.

Prosecutors said Jeffrey Kestin, 61, formerly of Evergreen, was sentenced Thursday to 24 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the plea agreement, from late 2012 to November 2015, Kestin conspired with pharmaceutical company employees to take about $344,000 in bribes and kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics, Inc., the manufacturer of Subsys, a powerful fentanyl spray approved to treat pain in cancer patients.

As part of the plea agreement, Kestin admitted that he entered into a quid pro quo relationship with Insys, and that the payments affected his prescribing decisions, prosecutors said.

"He abused his position of trust vis-à-vis his patients and the Federal healthcare programs in which he was enrolled, becoming one of Insys’s top revenue-generating prescribers," prosecutors said in a news release. "Prescriptions for Subsys typically cost thousands of dollars each month, and Medicare and Medicaid paid millions of dollars to cover Subsys prescriptions written by Dr. Kesten."

To ensure patient safety, the FDA requires Subsys prescribers, patients and pharmacies to enroll in and comply with a fentanyl risk evaluation and mitigation program. Prosecutors said Kestin disregarded the rules of this program, failing to notify his patients of the risks posed by the prescription.

Insys’ efforts to pay doctors to write more prescriptions for Subsys are now well documented. In January 2020, a judge sentenced Insys’ founder John Kapoor to 66 months in prison for his role in the scheme.

