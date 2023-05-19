24 people indicted in multi-state drug conspiracy case

DENVER — More than 20 people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their parts in a multi-state drug distribution ring.
According the unsealed superseding indictments, some of those involved dealt methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin in Colorado. Money from the drug sales was sent to California and then shipped or smuggled into Mexico, federal authorities allege.
In all, 24 people were indicted on 71 counts. They are:
- Cesar Octavio Vega Chacon, 45, of Mexico
- Jose Ezequiel Alvarado-Villarreal, 23, of Mexico
- Abymelec Alvarez-Miranda, 24, of Mexico
- Manuel Campos, 37, of Mexico
- Susana Elizabeth Carreno-Hernandez, 42, of Colorado Springs
- Alberto Cervantes-Salazar, 36, of Aurora
- Luis Daniel Feliciano Dejesus, 37, of Denver
- Uriel Flores, 31, of Denver
- Jose Antonio Sanchez-Olmedo, 23, of Las Vegas
- Victor Edel Sandoval-Portela, 26, of Mexico
- Leonel Villarreal-Olivas, of Mexico
- Juan Demetrio Villapando, Jr., 36, of Mexico
- Jose Misael Alcaraz Cortez, 32, of San Bernardino, California
- Xiomara Faith Fabres, 41, of Colorado Springs
- Erasmo Franco-Gutierrez, 27, location unknown
- Yulissa Aleli Castaneda Medrano, 25, of Mexico
- Christian Mercado, 31, location unknown
- Jose Abel Otero-Correa, 23, of Aurora
- Ian Michael Payne, Jr., 36, of Colorado Springs
- Stephanie Saavedra, 36, of Littleton
- Juan Antonio Serrano-Lopez, 34, of Denver
- Juan Demetrio Villalpando Dominguez, 63, of West Covina, California
Two additional defendants identified by the nicknames “UM-5548” and “Ayon” are also included in the indictment.
The indictment says Juan Demetrio Villalpando Jr., also known as "Junior," was the group's organizer and supervisor. Money from drug sales in Colorado was sent to Junior's father, Juan Demetrio Villalpando Dominguez, in California and then smuggled to Junior in Mexico, federal authorities allege.
