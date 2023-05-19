24 people indicted in multi-state drug conspiracy case

The suspects are suspected of smuggling fentanyl, meth and heroin into Colorado.

DENVER — More than 20 people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their parts in a multi-state drug distribution ring.

According the unsealed superseding indictments, some of those involved dealt methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin in Colorado. Money from the drug sales was sent to California and then shipped or smuggled into Mexico, federal authorities allege.

In all, 24 people were indicted on 71 counts. They are:

Cesar Octavio Vega Chacon, 45, of Mexico

Jose Ezequiel Alvarado-Villarreal, 23, of Mexico

Abymelec Alvarez-Miranda, 24, of Mexico

Manuel Campos, 37, of Mexico

Susana Elizabeth Carreno-Hernandez, 42, of Colorado Springs

Alberto Cervantes-Salazar, 36, of Aurora

Luis Daniel Feliciano Dejesus, 37, of Denver

Uriel Flores, 31, of Denver

Jose Antonio Sanchez-Olmedo, 23, of Las Vegas

Victor Edel Sandoval-Portela, 26, of Mexico

Leonel Villarreal-Olivas, of Mexico

Juan Demetrio Villapando, Jr., 36, of Mexico

Jose Misael Alcaraz Cortez, 32, of San Bernardino, California

Xiomara Faith Fabres, 41, of Colorado Springs

Erasmo Franco-Gutierrez, 27, location unknown

Yulissa Aleli Castaneda Medrano, 25, of Mexico

Christian Mercado, 31, location unknown

Jose Abel Otero-Correa, 23, of Aurora

Ian Michael Payne, Jr., 36, of Colorado Springs

Stephanie Saavedra, 36, of Littleton

Juan Antonio Serrano-Lopez, 34, of Denver

Juan Demetrio Villalpando Dominguez, 63, of West Covina, California

Two additional defendants identified by the nicknames “UM-5548” and “Ayon” are also included in the indictment.