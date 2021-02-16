Here's how many DUI arrests were made over Super Bowl weekend

Colorado Springs and Denver had the most arrests, which were down statewide from Super Bowl weekend a year ago, according to CSP.

DENVER — State and local agencies arrested 175 drivers statewide on suspicion of DUI over Super Bowl weekend, down from 229 arrests over the same weekend a year earlier, the Colorado State Patrol said Tuesday.

The enforcement period from Feb. 5-Feb. 8 saw increased patrols by 95 agencies, including many in the Denver metro area. It's one of 16 enforcement periods throughout the year to target impaired driving.

Among local agencies statewide, Colorado Springs Police made the most DUI arrests over that period with 19, followed by the Denver Police Department with 16. CSP made 38 arrests.

> Video above: 'Don't do it, it's not worth it': Law enforcement increasing DUI patrols, published Dec. 27, 2019.

Here were the number of arrests made over the Super Bowl enforcement period around the Denver metro area, according to CSP:

Adams County Sheriff's Office: 1

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office: 1

Aurora Police Department: 7

Boulder County Sheriff's Office: 0

Brighton Police Department: 4

Castle Rock Police Department: 1

Commerce City Police Department: 1

CSP Golden: 10

Denver Police Department: 16

Firestone Police Department: 1

Golden Police Department: 0

Greenwood Village Police Department: 0

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office: 1

Lakewood Police Department: 7

Larimer County Sheriff's Office: 6

Northglenn Police Department: 6

Westminster Police Department: 0

Wheat Ridge Police Department: 1

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.