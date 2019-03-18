AURORA, Colo. — The teenage boy who was shot in an Aurora parking lot and later died from his injuries was a student at the Colorado Early College Aurora campus, according to a release from the school.

On Wednesday, the coroner identified the victim as 16-year-old Jeremy Rudolph and said he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers responded to the Sable Technological Center at 562 Sable Blvd. just before noon on Monday and found Rudolph lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

No one is in custody, but police said in a follow-up tweet on Monday that there was no danger to the community.

The CEC Aurora campus is about half a mile from where the shooting occurred.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for the CEC community," said Sandi Brown, the Chief Executive Administrator of the Colorado Early Colleges network in the release. "The death of our student has left us all grief-stricken. We are arranging to have grief counselors available on campus to support our staff and students.”

The campus was closed Tuesday and will remain closed to students Wednesday to allow time for mourning, the release says. Staff will return to work on Wednesday.

Aurora Police spokesperson Crystal McCoy asked that anyone who witnessed the crime call Agent Miller with the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6117. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913- STOP (7867).

Colorado Early Colleges is a public, charter high school that allows students to earn a combination of high school and college credits and to get both a high school diploma and an Associate degree or higher without paying tuition. CEC Aurora is located at 350 N Blackhawk St.

