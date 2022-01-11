Truck crash in Colorado's mountains highlights risk of new drivers

Example video title will go here for this video

Brennan Burney had a Commercial Learner's Permit for 8 days when his trailer hauling construction equipment hit another vehicle on Monarch Pass and killed a woman.

Chapter 1 : Systematic problem

When an inexperienced driver of a truck hauling heavy construction equipment killed a woman in Gunnison County last year, he unwittingly highlighted a problem within a federal system designed to root out potentially dangerous drivers.

The overwhelmed system couldn’t prevent the Colorado crash. A 9NEWS ORIGINALS investigation has found the potential for similar stories across the U.S.

On Aug. 20, 2021, two-hours shy of her destination, Shirley Rose, 83, settled into what was supposed to be the final stretch of a long-anticipated road trip to visit family in Colorado.

“She was so excited,” said her daughter, Dawn Rose. “She had been packing for like a month.”

The previous year had been tough on both mother and daughter. Shirley endured the pandemic in her home in Nevada. Dawn in her home in Canon City. This was their break.

Dawn’s grandson drove the last leg of the Nevada-to-Colorado journey on U.S. 50 during a brief stop in Gunnison. Dawn sat in the front passenger seat. “Nana Shirley,” as everyone called her, sat in the back.

Not one of the three was aware of the danger headed their way.

Eight days into a Commercial Learner’s Permit, Brennan Burney was a long way away from his home in Franklin, La., when he began his descent on Colorado’s infamous and steep Monarch Pass, in a 2021 GMC Sierra with a gooseneck trailer carrying heavy construction equipment.

The company that employed him was new to the road itself – less than 4 months old, according to a review of federal trucking records.

Colorado State Patrol investigators believe Burney hit a speed of at least 80 mph when he neared the end of the west side of the pass. The speed limit is 55 mph. A Commercial Driver’s License holder named Tashib Guilbeau was in his passenger seat, according to state patrol.

A state patrol report concluded the gooseneck trailer wasn’t connected to the truck properly. “Trailer brakes were not plugged in or were improperly plugged in,” the report said.

It was a dangerous combination: An inexperienced driver and ineffective brakes. When Burney neared the final curve and slowed traffic, he immediately slammed on his brakes, according to a state patrol report.

Dawn Rose, sitting in the front seat of an Infiniti QX56 SUV and headed in the opposite direction, saw a flash.

“I saw a trailer fly at us. That’s the last thing I remember,” she said.

Burney's truck had crashed into another vehicle, setting off a chain reaction that took only moments.

Shirley Rose likely died instantly.

Dawn and her son Lane suffered critical injuries.

The crash received little more than a few headlines in local newspapers.

Yet the crash itself highlights a systemic problem within the U.S. trucking industry. New drivers driving for new companies represent a higher-than-average risk on the country’s roads. It’s at least a 50% higher risk, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

And a 6-month 9NEWS ORIGINALS investigation raises questions on whether the safety branch of the DOT – the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration – is even capable of keeping an eye on those new companies.

The one-truck company that employed Burney, for example, continued to haul heavy freight for another six months after the crash. The crash itself doesn’t come up on the FMCSA’s safety profile.