GREELEY, Colo. — An Evans father will spend 22 years behind bars for abusing his daughter so badly she died, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

Edward Berdan, 33, was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death after his 3-month-old daughter died in January 2016.

When Berdan's wife got home from work on Jan. 20, 2016, she noticed her infant baby unresponsive and rushed her to Medical Center of the Rockies. Berdan had been "taking care" of her all day, the District Attorney's Office said.

Baby Alexis had to be flown to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora where doctors found she had 10 broken ribs, a severe brain injury, bleeding in her brain and complex retinal hemorrhaging, according to the District Attorney.

Eight days later, 3-month-old Alexis died, on Jan. 28, 2016.

Berdan was convicted of killing his baby on Jan. 28 of this year.

"Edward Berdan deserves no discount," wrote Weld Deputy District Attorney Arynn Clark in a press release. "The price must be paid in full."

