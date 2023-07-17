Idaho Springs man sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for PPP fraud

Edward Harrington was also ordered to pay back more than $1 million.

DENVER — A Colorado man was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges.

Edward Harrington, 59, of Idaho Springs, admitted to submitting fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) applications between April 2020 and September 2021 to seven banks and one lender, according to a release from the Colorado U.S. Attorney's Office. Harrington claimed to be the owner of six businesses, and that he would use the funds to pay his eligible business expenses. Harrington received more than $1 million in PPP loans.

Investigators said Harrington used the money he received to buy real estate, vehicles and other personal goods.

“Harrington used the Paycheck Protection Program as his personal ATM. He brazenly stole over one million dollars with no regard for the hard-working American business owners and families this program was intended to support,” said Andy Tsui, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation Denver Field Office. “IRS-CI has investigated over 1000 instances of Covid-19 relief fraud since the CARES Act was introduced, and this sentence should send a clear message that we will continue to hold those accountable who abused the system for their personal benefit.”

“The defendant enriched himself with taxpayer funds meant to help workers and businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. "Thanks to the efforts of our law enforcement partners at the IRS, he will face the consequences of his fraud.”

A judge sentenced Harrington to 51 months in prison and ordered him to pay back $1,078,033.50 in restitution.



