WATCH LIVE: Officials hold news conference on the 'alarming increase' of fentanyl deaths

Officials from the United States Attorney General's Office, El Paso County District Attorney's Office and local law enforcement are in attendance.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado is holding a news conference with local law enforcement about an "alarming increase" in fentanyl deaths.

The news conference is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. at Centennial Hall in Colorado Springs.

Officials are highlighting the efforts being taken at the federal and state levels to hold those who distribute fentanyl accountable.

So far this year there have been numerous high profile incidents involving fentanyl. Five people died in Commerce City in February and while toxicology results are still pending, the District Attorney's Office said it's believed they ingested another drug not knowing it was laced with fentanyl.

Several high school students also died recently and the parents of an Adams County toddler were charged in death, after fentanyl was found in her system.

