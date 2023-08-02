Colorado man arrested on suspicion of trafficking guns

Demarco Diggs was indicted on suspicion of dealing in firearms without a license and illegal transport of a firearm.

DENVER — A man living in Aurora was arrested Tuesday by federal authorities who accuse him of illegally selling firearms.

Demarco Diggs, 26, is accused of trafficking dozens of firearms over a nearly two-year period, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a release. Numerous firearms alleged to have been provided by Diggs have been recovered in the Washington, D.C., area, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

At least one gun was linked to a shooting in the D.C. area, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Diggs was charged with:

Engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license

Illegal transport of a firearm

More than two dozen firearms and corresponding ammunitions are listed in the indictment to be seized or given up if Diggs is convicted. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the weapons listed in the indictment were recovered in the D.C. area, as well as guns that were found at Diggs's home that he had advertised for sale.

“This office, along with our law enforcement partners, will use every legal tool at our disposal to combat straw purchasing and choke off the dangerous flow of illegal guns into our city,” said U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves. “The message should be clear: unlawfully buying a gun for a prohibited person is a serious federal offense.”

Diggs will have a hearing Thursday in federal court in Denver. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison on each count.

