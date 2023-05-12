Man wanted for Colorado homicide sentenced in Texas murder

Abbas Abdal Abed, 47, is accused of killing Chelsea Anne Snider in Sheridan in 2019.

SHERIDAN, Colo. — A man wanted for killing a mother of three in Sheridan has been sentenced in a separate murder case in Houston.

The Harris County (Texas) District Attorney's Office said in a release that Abbas Abdal Abed, 47, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for killing an acquaintance and stealing his car.

Abed was convicted by a jury last week in the stabbing death of 29-year-old Abdulrahman Haris on Dec. 15, 2019.

He is accused of killing 31-year-old Chelsea Anne Snider at an extended stay hotel in Sheridan that same month. Police said on Dec. 1, 2019, police responded to the hotel on West Hampden Avenue and found a woman dead inside one of the rooms. She died of blunt force trauma and stab wounds, according to the release.

A family member said she and Abed had known each other for more than a year.

The release said Abed fled to Houston because he had lived there before and knew several people, including Haris. The two men were refugees from Iraq who had come to Houston.

The DA's office said Haris apparently gave Abed some money and was driving him to a Houston Walmart when Abed stabbed him in the neck and abdomen and took his car. Haris got out of the car and ran toward of a group of people for help, however he later died from his injuries.

Abed was arrested about two weeks later at a Houston food pantry, where a security guard recognized him from the flyers the U.S. Marshal's Service had placed in the area due to his homicide in Colorado.

Haris must serve at least 30 years of his sentence before he his eligible for parole.