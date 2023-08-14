Colorado man indicted for pointing laser at police helicopter

Kevin Adamchak was charged in federal court for aiming a laser pointer at Denver's Air1 chopper.

DENVER — A Franktown man was arrested on a federal charge for shining a laser at an aircraft. The incident happened on March 2 of this year, according to the federal indictment.

Kevin Adamchak, 43, is alleged to have shone a laser at Denver Police's helicopter, Air 1, as the aircraft was overhead. Federal court documents do not say where the incident happened.

Adamchak was taken into custody Friday. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

His three-day trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 16.

If convicted, Adamchak could face big fines and/or up to five years in prison.

