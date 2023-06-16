Inmate accused of 'actively' planning to kill victim, witness from behind bars

Joshua Anderson and an outside associate are accused of plotting to kill three people, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — An inmate at the Larimer County jail and another man are both accused of plotting to kill three people, the Larmer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said on Friday.

Joshua Anderson, 30, was already in jail awaiting prosecution for a 2022 case out of Fort Collins.

Earlier this month, deputies with LCSO learned that Anderson was actively coordinating a plan to kill a victim and witnesses in that case. After gathering information and evidence, investigators determined that Anderson was communicating with outside associates to put his plan into motion, the Sheriff's Office said.

On June 8, deputies located and arrested one of those associates, identified as 35-year-old Jesse Mewes.

Anderson had already faced the following charges.

Attempted first-degree murder - after deliberation

Attempted first-degree murder - extreme indifference

Extortion

Two counts of felony menacing

Three counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Violation of a protective order

Violent Crime Enhancement

Child Abuse

Six counts habitual criminal enhancement

On June 9, new charges were added that include three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Court records indicate that Anderson is a registered sex offender. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's sex offender registry, he was convicted in another state for sex abuse of a minor in July 2016.

Mewes faces those same charges and is being held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

Anderson is due in court on June 21 for the new charges.

Anyone with additional information about this case may contact Investigator Joshua Taylor at 970-498-5541. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

