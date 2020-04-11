Suspect in Colorado assault arrested for kidnapping in Nebraska after driving off with victim’s child in car

Colorado authorities were in the process of obtaining an Amber Alert when the suspect vehicle was spotted in Nebraska.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — The suspect in a Colorado assault now faces charges for second-degree kidnapping after he allegedly drove to Nebraska with the victim’s child still in his vehicle, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.

North Platte man George Williamson, 31, was taken to the Lincoln County, Nebraska jail after he was apprehended by state troopers for the incident on Tuesday night.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the assault was first reported at 3:45 p.m. in a rural area. Williamson and the victim were in a relationship, Sedgwick County Sheriff Carl Britton said.

Deputies said the victim got out of the vehicle during the assault and Williamson drove down Interstate 80 with her child still in the backseat. Britton said Williamson did not have guardianship or any relation to the child, and that his office was in the process of starting conversations about an Amber Alert with the state when the suspect vehicle was spotted in Nebraska.

Nebraska State Patrol ultimately found Williamson’s vehicle near North Platte at around 6 p.m. The child was not hurt and was reunited with her family.

In addition to second-degree kidnapping, Williamson also faces charges for third-degree assault, obstructing a telephone service and domestic violence.

He was also wanted on a Dawson County, Nebraska warrant for failure to appear, according to Nebraska State Patrol.

North Platte is a little bit more than an hour east of the Colorado border by way of I-80.