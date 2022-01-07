x
Crime

Lengthy wiretap operation leads to large fentanyl pill seizure

Officials will be holding a news conference about the large bust Wednesday morning.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Officials with the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) will be holding a news conference about a large seizure of fentanyl pills.

The joint investigation involved a "lengthy wiretap investigation" that resulted in one of the largest fentanyl pill seizures in Colorado's history, according to the district attorney's office.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m., at the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office in Centennial.

District Attorney John Kellner, Chief Deputy District Attorney Darcy Kofol and DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian Besser will be at the news conference.

