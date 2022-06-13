Ex-library employee accused of charging $110,000 in personal purchases on work credit card

Fort Collins Police found 1,267 unauthorized purchases that the employee made over about four years.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A former librarian is accused of using her work credit card to buy designer shoes, clothing, electronics, furniture and more – with purchases totaling almost $110,500, police said.

Johanna Ulloa Giron was the outreach services manager for the Poudre River Public Library District until her resignation in March 2021, after staff first confronted her about making personal purchases on her work credit card, Fort Collins Police Services said in a news release.

Staff initially identified $9,981 in personal purchases. A subsequent investigation found that Ulloa Giron made 1,267 unauthorized purchases between 2016 and 2020 that totaled $110,464.59, police said.

Her purchases included designer shoes, women's clothing, cosmetics, personal electronics, vacation-related expenses, home goods, furniture and toys that were shipped to her house, police said.

In addition, library staff and police found that several of her receipts were intentionally altered to change details. They also found that Ulloa Giron assigned expenses to nonexistent programs or to programs that had no use for the items purchased, according to the release.

Ulloa Giron was booked into the Larimer County jail on Saturday on suspicion of:

Theft

Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device

Cybercrime

Second-degree forgery

She was issued a $50,000 cash/surety bond by the court, police said.

She is next scheduled to appear in court on June 16, according to court records.

“Our human resources team uncovered significant violations of library policy, and they took immediate action to ensure accountability,” said Diane Lapierre, executive director of the Poudre River Public Library District. “Libraries are a cornerstone of the community and a lifeline to information, education, and enjoyment for people of all ages and life circumstances. We remain committed to serving this mission and to improving the social, economic, educational, and cultural vitality of the people that we serve.”