Colorado man arrested, accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — A Colorado man has been arrested on charges of entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents.

Clive Kincaid, 75, is facing four counts in federal court.

According to an arrest affidavit, FBI investigators found that the user of a certain phone number was inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Investigators connected the phone number to Kincaid, and spotted him in surveillance footage captured inside the Capitol, according to the affidavit. The affidavit also says Kincaid was at the front of a crowd that was pushing through a police line.

An FBI investigator interviewed Kincaid on Aug. 28, 2021, according to the affidavit. During that interview, he admitted to being inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, the affidavit says. He also reviewed images the FBI had taken from video "and confirmed that he is the person in the images," the affidavit says.

Kincaid told the investigator that a law enforcement officer shot him with six rubber bullets and sprayed him with pepper spray outside the Capitol before he entered the building. The affidavit says video shows two incidents on the stairs, but does not confirm that Kincaid was actually hit by the bullets.

A warrant for Kincaid's arrest was issued Thursday, according to court records. He has since been arrested, and his first court appearance is set for Tuesday in Durango.

