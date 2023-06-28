Aurora man accused of threatening life of Gov. Jared Polis

Jeromie Rose, 41, faces a felony charge and is suspected of threatening Polis through a voicemail, according to the district attorney's office.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An Aurora man faces a felony charge on suspicion of threatening the life of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday.

Jeromie Rose, 41, is accused of threatening Polis through a voicemail on June 20, the District Attorney's Office said in a news release. He is charged with one count of retaliation against an elected official.

Rose was arrested on Saturday. He appeared in court on Monday and bond was set at $3,000, according to court records.

The District Attorney's Office didn't release more details on the case. 9NEWS has requested the arrest affidavit.

Rose is next due in court on July 5. That hearing will address his bond amount and a request for GPS monitoring, said a spokesman for the District Attorney's Office.

In 2018, Rose was found guilty in Adams County of felony second-degree assault on a peace officer and two misdemeanors: harassment and obstructing a peace officer, according to court records.

He also faced a felony case in 2003 in Boulder County in which charges were dismissed of second-degree assault on a peace officer and third-degree assault. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, records show.

