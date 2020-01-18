DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A federal grand jury has indicted a Douglas County man on four counts related to the production and distribution of child pornography.

The indictment against Jason Renander was returned on Nov. 21.

Renander is accused of coercing or forcing three victims under age 18 "to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction" over a period of several years, the indictment says.

All of the alleged misconduct occurred in Douglas County between January 2013 and August 2018.

The indictment also accuses of Renander of transporting and shipping child pornography.

