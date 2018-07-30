A Colorado Springs man was found guilty by a Denver jury last week of wire and securities fraud.

Daniel Coddington, 63, faces up to a 20-year jail sentence when he's sentenced in November.

The government alleged that Coddinginton, who operated Golden Summit Investors Group Ltd in Colorado Springs, obtained more than $17 million from investors, who invested in his collateralized mortgage obligations or CMOs.

"From at least November of 2010 through at least June of 2011, the defendant diverted substantial amounts of investor money placed into the CMO Trade Program and the CMO Loan Program for his own personal use and for purposes other than for purchasing CMOs," the government alleged.

