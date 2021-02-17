Colorado man arrested on charges related to U.S. Capitol riot

Glenn Wes Lee Croy will be released on a $500,000 unsecured bond for two charges related to the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6.

DENVER — A Colorado man is being released on bond Wednesday for charges related to the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

Glenn Wes Lee Croy, 55, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for the following charges:

Unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds.

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Croy is being released from custody Wednesday on a $5000,000 unsecured bond. Bond conditions include remaining in Colorado, staying away from Washington D.C., and staying away from any Colorado government buildings unless authorized.

Croy's next hearing is currently scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 3.

According to the arrest warrant, Croy was among those who entered into the Capitol building during the riot.

In a Facebook Messenger conversation, court documents say Croy told another person “I was there” and sent the picture below of himself on the right standing next to an Abraham Lincoln bust in the Capitol.



Croy's Facebook name is "Wes Croy," according to court documents, and FBI investigators also said that a 2019 Colorado license photo appears to be the same individual from the picture.

Court documents say the man pictured above on the left was identified as Terry Lynn Lindsey from Ohio.

In addition to the photo, court documents say that Croy sent the same person videos from inside and outside the Capitol building.

The inside video shows at least one other person dressing up a statue with a hat and glasses, and other statues already dressed up and a crowd of people inside the Capitol, court documents say.

The outside video is filmed from the scaffoldings and shows protesters below, according to the court documents.

Croy is the fifth Coloradan arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 riot.

